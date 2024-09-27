‘Bawumia Will Be Next President’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the event

Religious leaders in the country continue to endorse and tip the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to win the 2024 elections come December 7.

Yesterday, the religious leaders in the Wassa East Constituency of the Western Region rooted for Dr. Bawumia, and said the Vice President has already been chosen by God to lead the country as its next President.

They pointed out that selecting the number one position on the ballot paper was an indication that God has already made the Vice President Ghana’s next leader.

“Come what may, the Vice President will be the next President of Ghana. He is the chosen one to lead Ghana,” they indicated.

The religious leaders were speaking at a meeting with the Vice President at Daboase in the Wassa East District as part of Dr. Bawumia’s four-day campaign tour of region.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim leaders, the Imam of Wassa Atobiase, Mohammed Apagya Suala, praised the NPP for choosing one of their own as the party’s flagbearer.

He said, “Insha Allah, for the first time in the history of this country, Ghana will have a Muslim as the President. This will prove to the whole world that in Ghana, Christians and Muslims are one people”.

He told the gathering that in the Islamic religion the number one, is regarded as divine because God is one adding “So if Dr. Bawumia is number one on the ballot paper, then it means Allah has already chosen him”.

He said the efforts by Dr. Bawumia to ensure religious tolerance and interfaith coexistence in the country is admirable.

According to him, Ghana has become a role model for religious tolerance and called for continuous co-existence between Muslim and Christian communities in the country.

For his part, Rev. Paul Cudjoe, who spoke on behalf of the Christian leaders was also optimistic that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would be the country’s next President.

He praised the Vice President for conducting his campaign devoid of insults and name calling but rather explaining his policies to the people.

Nana Kwadu Kyerefo, Chief of Sekyereheman and Acting President of Wasa Fiase Traditional Area reiterated the fact that the Vice President would be one of the best Presidents of Ghana when given the nod come December 7.

He appealed to the Vice President to endeavor to complete all stalled developmental projects when given the nod.

Dr. Bawumia promised to provide incentives to faith-based organisations since they play a pivotal role in the country’s development efforts through the provision of educational infrastructure, health facilities and social amenities.

Dr. Bawumia took the opportunity to highlight some of the policies he has championed under his tenure as Vice President including the Ghana Card issuance.

He also mentioned the Ghana Post Digital Property Address System; Mobile Money Interoperability, and Ghana Card number as Tax Identification Number, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and digitalisation of passport office and Ghana Zipline Medical Drones Delivery among others.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Daboase