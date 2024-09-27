MTN Awards Scholarships To 200 Students

Stephen Blewett in a photograph with some beneficiaries

The MTN Ghana Foundation has awarded scholarships to 200 deserving and talented students, including individuals with disabilities enrolled in public tertiary institutions across all 16 regions of Ghana.

This year’s initiative marks a record increase from the 120 scholarships granted in the previous year.

Launched in 2018, the MTN Bright Scholarship programme aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students.

The scholarships will cover tuition fees, accommodation, a stipend, and the provision of laptops to facilitate their studies. Since its inception, a total of 520 students have benefited from this initiative.

Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the progress of past scholarship recipients, many of whom are now employed at senior levels within the company.

“This scheme creates opportunities that enable these students to realise their dreams. I am thrilled to be part of a programme that truly makes a difference,” he stated.

Stephen Blewett emphasised the foundation’s commitment to education as a strategic approach to reducing poverty and fostering national development.

He referenced research, indicating that each additional year of schooling can increase an individual’s income by 10%, contributing to lifting communities out of poverty.

Highlighting the financial challenges faced by students, Stephen Blewett noted that a 2019 study by the Africa Economic Research Consortium estimated that 20% to 30% of tertiary students in Ghana either dropped out or deferred their studies due to financial constraints.

In 2021, the National Union of Ghana Students reported that over 60,000 students were at risk of dropping out, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the MTN Foundation took a significant step by awarding scholarships to 200 students, including 20 individuals with disabilities, reinforcing MTN’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“This is a testament to our dedication to creating equal opportunities for all, and aligns with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals,” he explained.

Stephen Blewett congratulated the scholarship recipients for their hard work and perseverance, encouraging them to remain focused on their studies. “The only difficulty you should face is studying. We believe in your potential, and we’re investing in your dreams and future,” he said.

He reiterated that MTN Ghana’s commitment to education not only empowers individuals but also drives long-term national development by ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder academic achievement.

“As a CEO, it’s incredibly rewarding. Today, I know I’ve truly touched people’s lives, and that’s something we all at MTN feel strongly about,” he added.

Senior Manager of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe, welcomed attendees and celebrated the achievements of the scholarship recipients. He reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves, focusing on education, health, and economic empowerment.

“The MTN Bright Scholarship is a flagship initiative under our educational portfolio aimed at providing financial assistance to exceptional students from public tertiary institutions across Ghana. Please join me in offering warm congratulations to the beneficiaries gathered here today as we witness what we hope will be the continuation of a great journey in their lives,” Mr. Kuzoe added.

He mentioned that since its inception, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been instrumental in supporting various sustainable projects, particularly in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. He stated that the MTN Bright Scholarship, as part of this vision, aims to empower students to achieve their academic dreams without financial constraints.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke