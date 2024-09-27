Education Boosting MOU Signed

Stakeholders displaying the MoU

In a concerted effort to improve education through innovative technological solutions in underserved communities across Ghana, TECHAiDE and its partners, CAMFED, c have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as part of the Education Innovation Lab (Ednolabs) project.

Other partners include Mest, Helping Africa Foundation, Ministry of Education, Centre For National Distance Learning and Open Schooling, (CENDLOS), Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET), Implementers, STEMAIDE and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Founder and CEO of TECHAiDE, Kafui A. Prebbie, announced that the MoU aimed at transforming education in underserved communities across Ghana.

He said the Edu Labs project, which is part of TECHAiDE’s ongoing commitment to educational innovation since its inception in 2011, seeks to address significant challenges within the EdTech ecosystem.

The Edu Labs project, he added, is a 24-month research initiative that brings together partners within the EdTech ecosystem to demonstrate how technology can significantly improve education for underserved communities.

“One of the biggest challenges in education today is the lack of access to digital content in many schools, particularly in rural areas,” Mr. Prebbie stated.

He added that the project aims to train 1,900 teachers, impacting approximately 10,000 students.

Utilising devices such as the Asanka device, he added that the teachers will receive specialised training to enhance their teaching capabilities, particularly in subjects where resources are scarce.

“We have identified 20 sites across the country where we will establish educational labs, serving teachers from approximately 205 schools,” she said.

The selection criteria for these sites included the presence of an educational lab within the community.

Kafui Prebbie added that TECHAiDE has collaborated with Helping Africa Foundation to establish 15 of these locations and partnered with the University of Ghana’s College of Education and Camfed to create five additional sites.

Professor of education at the University of Education, Winneba, Eric Daniel Ananga, has commended the Edu Labs project by TECHAiDE, describing it as an innovative and creative initiative that brings technology directly to teachers and students in underserved communities.

Mr. Ananga highlighted the significance of the partnerships formed through the project, stating, “It’s a beautiful idea that allows us to see technology being integrated into education. The opportunity for teachers and school children to engage with these tools is invaluable.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke