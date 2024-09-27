Wengam Grabs New Appointment

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam has been appointed substantive Chairman of the Church Health Commission of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

The appointment was made by the Executive Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship at its recent meeting in Accra.

Rev. Wengam is responsible for promoting church health and ensuring quality growth in all Assemblies of God churches in the world.

By this elevation, Rev. Wengam has become a Cabinet Member of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

He is currently the Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance.

The Executive Committee also appointed the General Superintendent of India Assemblies of God, Rev. Paul Thangiah as Vice Chairman.

The Executive Committee’s meeting was in preparation for the Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship scheduled for Accra in 2026. The Congress will be the first in Africa.