Fan Sentenced For Vini Racial Abuse

A Mallorca fan who used racists insults against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze has been handed a 12-month suspended sentence by a Spanish court.

LaLiga, Real Madrid and Villarreal filed a lawsuit against the supporter, who had racially insulted Vinícius during a league game in Son Moix on February 5, 2023, and then Nigeria winger Chukwueze, a Villarreal player at the time, two weeks later.

A Mallorca court sentenced the defendant to a total of 12 months in prison, and banned him from football stadiums in Spain for three years after finding him guilty of two offences of infringing on moral integrity, aggravated by racist motives.

“The suspension of the prison sentence has been made after the defendant apologised and showed his remorse, with a letter addressed to Vinícius Júnior, having completed an equality and anti-discrimination program,” a Real Madrid statement said. “This is the third criminal conviction in recent months for racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid players.

“Real Madrid, who have been involved in the trials alongside their players as private prosecution, will continue working to uphold the values of our club and eradicate any racist conduct from the world of football or sport.”

Vinícius has been a central figure in the battle against racism in football.

The Brazil forward has been subjected to racial abuse on numerous occasions since joining Madrid in 2018.

He gave a tearful news conference earlier this year when discussing the racist abuse directed toward him in Spain.

Chukwueze joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 after five seasons at Villarreal.