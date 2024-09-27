Portugal Top School Rejects Ronaldo’s Children

Ronaldo tried to enroll his children into the prestigious St. Julian’s School but was not accepted, Portuguese media reported.

According to AS, Ronaldo is planning to return to his home country Portugal with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, as their big mansion in Cascais near Lisbon is under construction. However, that plan was challenged when the couple tried to find a school for their five children there.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were seen visiting St. Julian’s School, a British private institution that is among the most prestigious in Portugal. This school is where children of the most wealthy and powerful families in the region enrolled, aged 3 to 18. The couple are said to have discussed the possibility of enrollment for their kids at the school but was rejected, Look reported.

V+Fama said privacy is the reason that St. Julian did not want Ronaldo’s children at the school, as they want to protect other students, and not for the school to become a constant source of news.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez along with their five children are living in Saudi Arabia, where he has played for Al Nassr since early 2023. The 39-year-old striker’s contract with the Arabian club will expire in the summer of 2025.

In addition to the houses in Cascais, Ronaldo also owns villas in Lisbon and his hometown Funchal. He also has a property in Madrid, Spain, where he lived for nine years during his time playing for Real Madrid.