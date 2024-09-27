University Of Ghana Sports Director Gets Top Post

Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu

The Africa Traditional Sports and Games Confederation (ATSGC) Board has appointed Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, Director of Sports, University of Ghana as ATSGC Vice President.

In an appointment letter signed by Chief Michael Shamsu Mustapha of

Africa Traditional Sports and Games Confederation, it stated, “On behalf of the Africa Traditional Sports and Games Confederation (ATSGC) Board, I am pleased to inform you of your appointment as the ATSGC Vice President – Training, Research and Education. The appointment is for four (4) years period effective date of October 1, 2024.

“Your terms of reference will be prepared by the Chief Operations Officer (COO) in the office of ATSGC President who shall coordinate the induction workshop.”

The letter added, “This appointment reflects your outstanding contributions to the promotion and preservation of traditional sports and games in Africa. Traditional sports and games (TSG) are vital to the cultural heritage of humanity, and your new role aligns with our collective mission to research, preserve, and promote these invaluable traditions.

“As the ATSGC aims to serve the African continent and the world at large, your leadership will be instrumental in advancing our objectives. We are confident that your involvement will significantly enhance our efforts to promote and preserve traditional and indigenous sports and games worldwide.

“We are looking forward to your valuable contributions and wish you great success in your new position.”

