Inaki Hails Nico’s Bilbao Decision

Inaki Williams and Nico williams

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams, has commended his brother, Nico Williams, for choosing to stay at Athletic Club despite strong interest from FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona had publicly expressed their desire to sign the Spanish winger, but economic challenges prevented the move.

Nico later ruled out a transfer, promising Athletic fans another season of exciting performances after being handed the number 10 shirt.

Inaki, speaking before Athletic Club’s Europa League clash with AS Roma, reflected on his brother’s decision.

“It has been a very long, very hard summer. A summer of having to make decisions. After several months, for me, the right decision has been made,” he said.

Reports suggest Inaki played a role in convincing Nico to remain with the Basque club for another year. The elder Williams is now focused on their shared dream of excelling in European competition.

“Now we have a dream to fulfill, like the whole team. There are few of us who have had the chance to play in European competition with Athletic, and now we are going to fulfill the dream of many,” Inaki added.

Nico Williams will be a key player for Ernesto Valverde’s side in their campaign, though his future beyond this season remains uncertain.