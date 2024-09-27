Sparqlyn Meets Gbese Mantse

Nene Kanneh Larweh

In a heartwarming move to strengthen community ties, Ghanaian musician and Developmental Chief of Krobo Odumase, Nene Kanneh Larweh—better known as Sparqlyn—recently paid a courtesy visit to the Paramount Chief of the Gbese and Adonten Ga States, Nii Dr. Ayi-Bonte II.

This significant meeting took place at the private residence of Alajo Mantse, Nii Armah Adjor II, during the vibrant Homowo festival in Accra.

Sparqlyn, who proudly identifies as a member of the Ga Adangbe community, used the occasion to emphasise the importance of unity among his people, regardless of their geographical locations.

The discussions between Sparqlyn and Nii Dr. Ayi-Bonte II delved into the rich historical and cultural heritage that unites the Ga Adangbe people.

Sparqlyn passionately articulated his vision for fostering unity among the various factions within the community, stating, “The Ga Adangbe people have a rich heritage that we must uphold. By coming together, we can preserve our traditions, support one another, and build a stronger future for our children, no matter where they reside.”

This meeting follows Sparqlyn’s earlier visit to HRM Nii Nikoi Olai Amashie III, the Paramount Chief of the Asere Traditional Area, where he similarly advocated for a cohesive Ga Adangbe identity.

He stressed that while there is currently harmony among different factions, it’s vital to proactively strengthen these bonds to prevent any future misunderstandings.

“As leaders and custodians of our culture, we have a responsibility to ensure that our people remain united. This move is about solidifying our relationships—not because there’s a problem now, but to prevent any future divisions. We are one people, and we must always stand together,” Sparqlyn told the press.

Known for his infectious Afrobeats sound, Sparqlyn is also recognised for his past membership in the now-defunct hiplife group Dunsin.

He was under the name, Kele. Dunsin, a trio, released their maiden album in 2009 titled, ‘Ɔyɛadeɛyie’. Later in 2012, they released another album titled, ‘Kwansema’. Dunsin received a nomination for the Ghana Music Awards in 2017.

Sparqlyn went solo in 2018 after working with the group for over a decade. His hit songs include ‘Jump On Me’, ‘All Is Gone’, ‘Your Body’, and ‘Tumpa’, all contributing to his growing legacy in Ghana’s music scene.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke