MzVee Set For European Tour

MzVee

Ghanaian afropop star, MzVee, is gearing up to take Europe by storm with her highly anticipated ‘Peace of Mind’ (POM) music tour in 2025.

The music tour, scheduled for May, June, and July, would see the award-winning artiste perform across five countries: Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom (UK).

“Peace of Mind is more than just a song; it’s a message I want to share with my fans across the globe,” MzVee stated in a recent interview. “This tour is an opportunity to connect with my European audience and spread positivity through music.”

The ‘Peace of Mind’ European Tour 2025 marks MzVee’s most extensive international tour to date. Fans can expect high-energy performances featuring hits from her impressive catalog, including tracks from her critically acclaimed albums ‘DaaVee’, ’10 Thirty’, and ‘Sheriff’. Tour dates and venue details are yet to be announced, but the artiste’s management has confirmed that shows will take place in major cities across the five countries.

For those interested in bringing MzVee’s electrifying performance to their city or event, bookings are now open. Promoters and event organisers can reach out via email at inside@afrourbanproject.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2012, MzVee has become one of Ghana’s most prominent female artistes.

Her unique blend of afropop, dancehall, and R&B has earned her numerous accolades, including multiple Ghana Music Awards.

As anticipation builds for the ‘Peace of Mind’ European Tour 2025, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see what MzVee has in store. With her powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and message of positivity, the tour promises to be a highlight of the 2025 music calendar.

GNA