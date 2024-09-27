Rhythms On Da Runway To Honour Koo Nimo, Others

Some of the creative arts industry personalities in a group photograph after the launch

This year’s edition of the annual Rhythms On Da Runway will honour some individuals who have contributed immensely to the advancement of the creative arts industry in Ghana.

Slated for November 30 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the event will witness the honouring of prominent personalities in the creative arts space such as Agya Koo Nimo, who has undoubtedly established himself as Ghana’s foremost exponent of acoustic guitar highlife and folklore (palm wine music).

Also, Chief Dele Momodu of Ovation fame who has unflinchingly invested and supported Ghanaian creatives would be honoured on the night.

One of the country’s finest voices in highlife music who has inspired generations with his craft, Kwabena Kwabena will be one of the honourees.

Bibie Brew, a renowned Ghanaian, French international singer who broke boundaries with her impeccable voice, will also be honoured.

Speaking at the launch, Yvonne Ocloo, Producer and Creative Director of Rhythms On Da Runway said, “In this spirit I am happy to announce the list of our Black Star Honourees for this year: our very own Kwabena Kwabena, the icon Agya Koo Nimo, the titan Mr. Dele Momodu and the timeless Bibie Brew for their immeasurable contributions to the creative arts.”

Rhythms On Da Runway since its inception in 2010 has stood as a beacon of unity, fusing the vibrant forces of African fashion and music to exalt the limitless talent that resides on the continent.

From the legendary icons of African music to the rising stars of fashion and design, the event has fiercely showcased the spectrum with pride.