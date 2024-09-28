Mahama Dares NPP to Break The 8 Electoral Jinx

Former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a bold challenge to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), daring them to make good on their promise to “break the 8” – the eight-year electoral cycle that has seen the two main parties alternate rule since Ghana’s Fourth Republic began.

Mahama, who picked the number 8 ballot position, taunted the NPP, while speaking at a campaign rally.

He said: “The eight they say they will break is with me; I am holding on to it firmly, let them break it and let me see.”

Background of the “Break the 8” Slogan

The NPP, led by Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has championed the “break the 8” slogan, seeking to continue their rule beyond President Akufo-Addo’s term ending this year.

This slogan has become a rallying cry for the party, symbolizing their desire to defy the historical pattern of alternating rule.

NDC’s Counter-Narrative

However, former President John Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) also aims to end the NPP’s second term cycle, incidentally picking the number 8 ballot position to coincide with the NPP’s slogan.

The NDC has since printed numerous T-shirts with the 8 ballot positioning on them and has started wearing them.

NPP’s Achievements

The ruling NPP has outlined its numerous achievements and policies under Akufo-Addo’s administration, touting the new phase of Bawumia’s digitalization agenda as reason enough to continue its rule.

The Key accomplishments include a free SHS policy, a National Health Insurance Scheme, and Infrastructure development.

Dr. Bawumia, on his campaign tour, has emphasized, “Our transforming agenda has yielded significant results, and we’re committed to continuing this progress.”

Mahama’s Campaign Promises

On the campaign trail, Mahama has made several promises, including, restoring trainee allowances he canceled, improving healthcare, and boosting the economy

However, his promises have been met with skepticism, with some questioning his sincerity.

Attached Video: Mahama On Break The 8 Slogan

BY Daniel Bampoe