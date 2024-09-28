NDC Declares Arab Spring Over Voter Register

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stark warning, drawing parallels with the Arab Spring, Afghanistan, Gaza, and Ukraine conflicts, cautioning that Ghana risks similar unrest if the Electoral Commission (EC) fails to audit the voter register.

The former Eastern Regional Minister, Ambassador Victor Smith, made the declaration when speaking on XYZ TV, where he emphasized the urgent need for an audit, citing identified irregularities that could undermine the country’s democratic stability.

Already the NDC is preparing grounds to cause chaos in the upcoming general elections if the results didn’t go in their favour.

Despite the EC’s recent explanation on the voter Register, Victor Smith has voiced out the NDC plans by emphatically stated, “We are sitting on a time bomb, and if we don’t audit the voter register, Ghana will experience what happened in Afghanistan, Gaza, and Ukraine… The Arab Spring will happen in Ghana”.

Ghana’s Voter Register Controversy

The NDC has long pushed for an audit, staging nationwide protests to pressure the EC into action.

Ambassador Victor Smith’s remarks echo the party’s concerns about the register’s integrity, which they claimed is a flawed register and could compromise the 2024 elections.

He lamented that “The voter register is bloated, and we have evidence of ghost names, duplicate entries, and other discrepancies. If this is not addressed, it will lead to chaos”.

He quickly added “We are not calling for violence, but we will not sit idle and watch our democracy undermined. The EC must act now”.

The NDC’s demands for an audit have been met with skepticism by some, who argue that the party is seeking to discredit the EC and create chaos.

“We will continue to push for an audit, and we expect the EC to take our concerns seriously. The future of Ghana’s democracy depends on it,” Smith stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe