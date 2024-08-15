Bawumia Will Win 2024 Election- Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Veteran Highlife musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has made a bold prediction regarding Ghana’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, the artist expressed strong confidence that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, will emerge victorious in the December 7 elections. Kaakyire believes that the outcome will surprise many Ghanaians.

He pointed to the widespread support for Dr Bawumia from various segments of society, including Christians, Muslims, and Traditional leaders, as evidence of his impending success. According to him, these endorsements reflect a broad consensus that Dr Bawumia should continue the work started by President Akufo-Addo.

“People will be shocked when the election results are announced,” Kaakyire stated. “But mark my words, Bawumia will win, and I’m sure you’ll call me back for another interview to confirm that what I said was true.”