Kwabena Kwabena Suffered After Endorsing NPP– Manager

Nana Poku Ashis, the manager of Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, has pushed back against claims made by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, that artist Kwabena Kwabena’s career flourished after endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ashis labeled Okraku-Mantey’s comments as “vague,” arguing that the artist actually suffered significant setbacks after aligning himself with the party in an interview with Ghanaweb.

According to him, while Kwabena Kwabena’s initial support for the NPP in 2008 did not negatively impact his career, the tide turned after the party’s loss in the 2012 elections.

He continued that the artist faced considerable backlash from fans, particularly those affiliated with opposition parties. This backlash led to a decline in his popularity, social media attacks, and even threats to boycott his shows.

“He was victimized in a lot of circumstances,” Ashis explained, noting that some fans felt betrayed by the singer’s political stance.

As a result, Kwabena Kwabena’s show attendance dwindled, and his career took a hit.

Despite these challenges, Ashis emphasized that Kwabena Kwabena continued to push forward on his own, hoping for support from the NPP after their 2016 electoral victory. However, this support never materialized, leaving the artist to struggle independently.

Ashis criticized Okraku-Mantey for taking credit for Kwabena Kwabena’s success, stating that any growth in the artist’s career was due to his own hard work, not political affiliations. “Why are you trying to take credit for something you didn’t do? He rather got backlash after endorsing the NPP.

He had to work his way up,” Ashis argued.

He also clarified that Kwabena Kwabena’s endorsement of the NPP was not motivated by financial gain but by genuine support for Nana Akufo-Addo. Going forward, Ashis asserted that any future political engagements would be strictly business.

Currently, Kwabena Kwabena has distanced himself from politics and is focusing on his music career.

He is promoting his new single “Fakye Me,” which is part of his upcoming gospel EP, “God of Restoration.”