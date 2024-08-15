Blay Set To Extend Kotoko Stay

Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay, has expressed his willingness to extend his contract with the club as the new Ghana Premier League season approaches.

Although his current contract runs until 2025, Blay is open to signing a new deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

“I am happy at Kotoko, so I will definitely renew my contract when the authorities want me to stay,” Blay shared during the club’s open day with the press.

Last season, Blay transitioned into a defensive role despite being known for his midfield prowess.

He adapted to this new position as the team faced various challenges and experimented with different player roles.

Kotoko are gearing up for the upcoming season with several friendly matches, including a game against Medeama SC on Friday, August 16, 2024, to inaugurate the new T and A Stadium.

The team will then travel to Washington, D.C., for an international friendly against DC United.

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to begin in the first week of September, with Kotoko’s opening match against Karela United.

Having dealt with injuries in the past, Blay is hopeful for a season free of fitness issues and is determined to make a significant contribution to the team’s success.