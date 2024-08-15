Nsoatreman Gear Up For Africa Campaign

Nsoatreman FC is poised to begin their historic African campaign in the Preliminary Rounds of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, scheduled for August 16 to 19, 2024.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions, making their debut on the continental stage, will host TP Elect Sport from Chad in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC secured their place in this prestigious competition by overcoming Tano Bofoakwa 2-1, earning them the honour of representing Ghana in the CAF Inter-club competition.

This journey to the CAF Confederation Cup marks a significant milestone for both the club and Ghanaian football, as they aim to make a strong impression on the international stage.

The upcoming match at their home ground promises to be an exciting contest, with Nsoatreman FC looking to capitalise on their home advantage before traveling to Chad for the return leg, scheduled for August 23 to 25, 2024.

The team has been rigorously preparing for this campaign, and their fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see them compete against some of Africa’s top clubs.

With the CAF Confederation Cup known for its intense competition, Nsoatreman FC is determined to advance to the next round and continue their remarkable journey.

The Bono-based club will be aiming to replicate the success of Dreams FC, who reached the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their first attempt, only to narrowly miss out against Zamalek.