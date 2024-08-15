Baba Future Leaders Holds Cape Coast Skills Day

Participants and organisers in a pose

Baba Future leaders, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), last Saturday put together a Cape Coast skills day programme which included tennis (clinic and tournament), basketball and chess at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The one-day event saw over 200 kids from Ntranoa-Elmina, Abura and areas around Cape Coast participating in the programme.

The tennis participants were taken through various drills to improve specific aspects of their game, including serving, return of serve, baseline rallying, approaching the net, aggressive base liner and counter puncher.

In his closing remarks, Emmanuel Beausoleil, speaking on behalf of his father said, “There is a lot of talent within the Cape Coast Municipality, and we must support and cultivate these skills and ensure youth development is a priority.”

“Our goal of youth capacity building has been achieved today, although there is more to be done moving forward. We chose Cape Coast because we are based here, and we get numerous calls for support,” he added.

Tennis Head Coach, Hayford Gyasi, called on parents to allow their children develop interest in sports because of great opportunities in tennis and athletics.