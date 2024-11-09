Bawumia Woos Ashanti Region Voters With Responsible Mining

Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, stopping in Odotobri, Manso Adubia, and Manso Nkwanta Constituencies.

Addressing constituents, Bawumia reiterated his commitment to responsible mining practices through technology and community schemes.

He also celebrated National Farmers Day, pledging investments in agriculture and empowering small-scale farmers.

Dr Bawumia emphasized Ghana’s potential for growth, anchored on a bold new vision and innovative solutions.

“Ghana is on the cusp of a major takeoff,” Bawumia assured. “Together, we can make it possible.”

He urged voters to make their voices heard on December 7.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign promises align with his “Bawumia Means Business” slogan, aiming to revitalize Ghana’s economy and ensure sustainable development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe