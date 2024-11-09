Akufo-Addo Unveils West Africa’s Largest Single-Stream Mine

In a significant boost to Ghana’s economy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd, the largest single-stream gold mine in West Africa.

Located in the Talensi district of the Upper East region, this monumental project solidifies Ghana’s position as Africa’s leading gold producer.

Background

Ghana’s mining sector has experienced remarkable growth since Akufo-Addo’s administration took office in 2017.

The government’s strategic investments in geological surveys and regulatory frameworks have attracted significant foreign investment.

Akufo-Addo’s Vision

The President emphasized Ghana’s potential to become Africa’s mining hub, citing the mine as evidence of exploration’s importance.

He outlined measures to support the sector, including increased funding for the Ghana Geological Survey Authority.

Government Support

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor detailed initiatives to facilitate large-scale mining in northern Ghana.

These include upgraded regional offices and laboratories to regulate emerging mines.

China-Ghana Partnership

Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa praised Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the mining industry and deepening Ghana-China relations.

The $1 billion investment in Cardinal Namdini Mine underscores China’s role as Ghana’s strategic partner.

-BY Daniel Bampoe