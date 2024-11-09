GJA Chases Govts Over Journalists’ Safety

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is intensifying pressure on governments worldwide to prioritize journalists’ safety.

The GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour made this call at a panel discussion in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, highlighting the alarming rate of attacks on journalists, including killings.

This move is part of the GJA’s efforts to curb impunity and ensure the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

A Growing Concern

The recent commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists shed light on the staggering number of journalists killed worldwide – 1,653 between 1993 and 2023.

Ghanaian investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, murdered in 2019, remains one of the unsolved cases.

This grim reality underscores the need for decisive action.

Previous Incidents

Ghana has witnessed a surge in attacks on journalists, with at least five reported incidents between April and August 2020.

These include threats, harassment, and physical assault.

The GJA has been vocal about these incidents, emphasizing the government’s responsibility to protect journalists.

GJA’s Demands

However, the GJA in a statement is pushing for: severe sanctions against governments that harm journalists

– Holding leaders personally liable for crimes against journalists, intensified public education on the critical role of media and journalists in development and ensuring the protection and safety of journalists.

A Call to Action

The GJA’s efforts aim to prompt governments to take concrete steps toward safeguarding journalists.

By raising awareness and advocating for accountability, the GJA seeks to create a safer environment for journalists to operate.

-BY Daniel Bampoe