Kufuor Orders Speaker Bagbin To End Stalemate

In a timely intervention, Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to resolve the current stalemate in the House.

Mr Kufuor emphasized that Bagbin holds the key to restoring calm and ensuring government business continues uninterrupted.

The appeal comes amidst a prolonged parliamentary standoff between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The impasse has led to repeated adjournments, hindering legislative progress.

Speaking on Asempa Fm, Ekosin Show, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor’s said: “I am pleading with (Speaker Bagbin) to call all of them for Ghana’s sake to sit at their right places… We have just about a month to complete the life of this Parliament, so there is no need for this rancour.”

Background

The parliamentary stalemate stems from disagreements over key issues, including the government’s budget and policy initiatives.

The NPP and NDC have traded blame, with each side accusing the other of obstructionism.

Recent Developments

The Speaker Bagbin has adjourned Parliament indefinitely on November 7, citing lack of quorum due to NPP MPs’ absence, after the NPP MPs boycotted the session, protesting unresolved issues.

President Kufuor’s intervention highlights the need for bipartisan cooperation and leadership.

The former President’s words echo concerns among Ghanaians about the impact of parliamentary gridlock on national development.

-BY Daniel Bampoe