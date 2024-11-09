Bagbin is worst Speaker in Ghana’s history – Presidential aide

Alban Bagbin- Speaker of Parliament

A Presidential Aide at the Office of the President, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, has stated that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Somana Kingsford Bagbin over the last four years, has led the 8th Parliament with pettiness and with a gross inferiority complex making him the worst Speaker of Parliament in the history of Ghana.

In a post on his Facebook Wall on Friday, 8 November 2024, Nii Teiko Tagoe said he feel sorry for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has had to endure the consequences of the attitude of the Speaker and the unfortunate impact it has had on his presidency.

“This 8th Parliament of The Republic of Ghana is one big joke. I feel sorry for Ghana, I feel sorry for President Akufo-Addo for having to endure, since 2021, when the nation have had to deal with serious crisis, a split Parliament with an Opposition Speaker, all too eager to ensure government business fails. Hon Alban S.K. Bagbin is busy going down in history as the worst Speaker of Parliament in our nation’s entire history since colonial days,” Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe’s post on Facebook read.

“He allows pettiness and some inexplicable load of inferiority complex to get in the way of his leadership. A political group that believes that their only surefire route to victory is to frustrate government from delivering on its legitimate business cannot be patriots and should not be allowed to get away with it,” the Facebook post further read.