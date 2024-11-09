CJ Reopens Upper East Courts Amid Bawku Conflict

In a significant development, Ghana’s Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has ordered the reopening of four courts in the Upper East Region, closed due to the escalating Bawku conflict.

The move follows petitions from areas like Bolgatanga, Zuarungu, and Bongo, which argued they were far from the conflict zone.

Background

The Bawku conflict, which began in 2023, has led to increased violence and displacement.

On October 29, the Chief Justice initially closed courts in the region due to safety concerns.

Reopening

A November 8 circular announced the reopening of:

1. High Court, Bolgatanga

2. Circuit Court, Bolgatanga

3. District Court, Bolgatanga

4. District Court, Bongo

Registrars have been instructed to resume operations immediately.

Implications

The reopening aims to restore access to justice in the region, addressing concerns of communities far from the conflict zone.

Context

The Bawku conflict has ignited national concern, with calls for peace and stability.

The Chief Justice’s decision reflects the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law amidst challenges.

-BY Daniel Bampoe