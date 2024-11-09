Bawumia Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Offers Solutions

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP Presidential Candidate, has acknowledged Ghana’s economic challenges, including difficulties in managing the cedi.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, emphasized that the NPP flagbearer has never denied the existence of these challenges.

Miracles Aboagye, speaking on Joy News expressed optimism about Bawumia’s chances in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Ghanaians have resolved to allow Dr. Bawumia to lead the country, signaling a new era of leadership and development.

He emphasized that the Ghanaian electorate is ready to allow Dr. Bawumia to showcase his leadership capabilities, especially since his main rival, former President John Mahama, had his chance to lead the country.

“The people’s conviction is that we have a choice between Dr. Bawumia and a former President [Mahama]… The people feel that let us allow another citizen, another Ghanaian, to show us what he can also do in his capacity as a President,” he noted.

When questioned about the NDC’s claims that Dr. Bawumia is complicit in the country’s economic woes and that his promises are untrustworthy, Aboagye dismissed these assertions as “lose and weak”.

He countered by asking why Mahama, who failed to deliver on his promises during his presidency, is now seeking another term in office.

“First of all, that coinage from the NDC is weak. It has no leg, it’s wobbling… The fact then also is that I’m John Mahama, I was a President, and I didn’t do the things I was supposed to do. I have come to you to vote for me to do all the things that I didn’t do”.

BY Daniel Bampoe