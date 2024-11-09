Bawumia Bids Farewell To Nhyiaeso NPP Chairman

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has paid tribute to the late Chairman Geokad, who served as NPP Nhyiaeso Constituency Chairman until his passing.

In a heartfelt farewell message, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged Chairman Geokad’s dedication to the party, saying, “Chairman served NPP with dignity and passion. His legacy will continue to live on in our hearts forever.”

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other party executives and members, bid farewell to the late chairman.

This gesture underscores the strong bond within the NPP and its commitment to honoring the contributions of its members.

-BY Daniel Bampoe