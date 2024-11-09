Mahama Jabs NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has launched a scathing attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), claiming their policies have become stagnant and lacking in innovative solutions.

Addressing supporters at a Central Region campaign rally, former President Mahama argued that the NPP’s strategies are repetitive and inadequate for addressing Ghana’s pressing issues.

Mr Mahama’s criticism comes after his own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), suffered consecutive losses in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

His comeback bid is built on promises of change and a fresh approach.

The NDC flagbearer questioned Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s commitment to changing policies implemented under his own administration, saying, “What they will do is what they have already done.”

He also slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent statue unveiling in Takoradi as “self-praise” that fails to address the region’s development needs.

He lamented that his policies focus on addressing economic hardships, improving healthcare, and enhancing education.

In contrast, the NPP’s manifesto emphasizes continuity and progress under their leadership.

Meanwhile, Political analysts see Mahama’s rhetoric as a desperate attempt to regain power.

His comments have sparked debate, with some Ghanaians questioning the NDC’s own track record in office.

