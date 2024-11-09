Bawumia Is Winning At All Cost- Afriyie Akoto Declares

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has rallied support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu, emphasizing that their victory in the 2024 elections is non-negotiable.

Addressing a crowd at the Manhyia North Constituency Rally, Dr. Afriyie Akoto passionately appealed to voters to elect the NPP duo, citing Konadu’s impressive track record and Bawumia’s vision for Ghana’s development.

“Akwasi Konadu is my nephew, and I know he has done well for you… When you vote for Bawumia, please ensure you also vote for Konadu,” Dr. Akoto urged.

The former MP warned against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), drawing from his eight-year experience in opposition. “Do not give them a single vote… We will not give them the mandate today, tomorrow, or any other day.”

As a proud son of Ashanti, where his father, Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto formed the NPP, Dr. Afriyie Akoto urged the people of Manhyia North to take pride and work tirelessly to retain the party in power.

“Let us work tirelessly for Bawumia and Akwasi Konadu from now until 7 December, rain or shine. We must all ensure to send them to Jubilee House and Ghana Parliament – it is our duty.”

This rallying call marks day three of Bawumia’s 15-day Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign tour, which aims to galvanize support across the region.

With Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s endorsement, momentum builds for Bawumia’s presidential bid, emphasizing the importance of continuity and progress under NPP’s leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe