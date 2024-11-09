Becky Hits Road For Bawumia

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady, has intensified her campaign efforts in the Greater Accra Region, focusing on the constituencies in the Region to canvass vote for the Party’s Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the upcoming 7th December polls.

This move is part of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) push to secure votes ahead of the upcoming elections.

On November 7, on her visit to Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to NPP supporters for their unwavering backing over the past eight years.

Supporting Bawumia and NPP Parliamentary Hopefuls

Addressing supporters in Dome Kwabenya, she emphasized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s strengths, citing his intelligence and policy initiatives, such as the SME bank implementation.

She urged voters to elect Dr Bawumia and parliamentary candidates Michael Aaron Oquaye Jnr. (Dome Kwabenya) and Yahya Kassim Atta (Amasaman).

Mike Qquaye Jr outlined his goals, including completing the Abokobi Senior High School project and transforming the local health center into a fully equipped polyclinic.

Accra Mayor Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey joined the campaign, stressing the importance of preventing rejected ballots and ensuring accurate voting processes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe