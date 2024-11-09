Cocoa Bag Now GHC3,100

Cocoa farmers have received a welcome boost as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced an increase in the producer price of cocoa for the 2024/2025 crop season.

The new price of GHC3,100 per 64kg bag represents a 0.03% rise from the previous rate set in September.

This increase is part of the government’s broader strategy to periodically review cocoa prices, ensuring farmers’ incomes are supported amidst challenging market conditions.

Speaking at the National Farmers’ Day awards, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of regular price adjustments that reflect global market trends and local realities.

The cocoa industry is a vital sector in Ghana’s economy, accounting for nearly 8% of the country’s GDP and employing approximately 2.5 million people.

The price increase is expected to improve farmers’ livelihoods and sustain Ghana’s position as one of the world’s leading cocoa producers.

Background of Cocoa Pricing in Ghana

Historically, cocoa prices have been volatile, influenced by global demand and supply dynamics, local production factors, government policies, and exchange rate fluctuations.

In recent years, the price range of a single bag of cocoa in Ghana has been between GHC 1,000 and GHC 3,000.

Impact on Farmers and the Economy

The increased cocoa price will have a positive impact on farmers’ income, enabling them to cover production costs and maintain their livelihoods.

Additionally, the government’s efforts to support farmers through initiatives that boost productivity and ensure fair compensation will strengthen the agricultural sector and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth.

National Best Farmer Award

The National Farmers’ Day celebration also recognized exceptional contributions to agriculture, with Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, a 70-year-old farmer from the Sekyere Central District, being named the National Best Farmer for 2024.

He received one million Ghana cedis and other prizes for his outstanding achievements in farming and significant impact on the country’s agricultural sector.

-BY Daniel Bampoe