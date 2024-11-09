CPP Unveils Ambitious Plan To Empower Ghanaians

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming the lives of Ghanaians.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, CPP’s flagbearer, unveiled a comprehensive plan to empower 20 million Ghanaians with GHC 20,000 in shares to invest in businesses of their choice through the “Ghanaba Shares” initiative.

This innovative program seeks to create opportunities, build industries, and ensure no dream is left behind. The neglected everyday petty trades will be transformed into formal shareholder enterprises for quality living.

For instance, the Komenda Sugar Factory would be empowered by many stakeholders, making it operational and beneficial to the community.

CPP’s vision also includes “Government at Your Doorstep,” where governance services will be accessible at the local level.

The party plans to introduce Local Center Ministries, serving as a direct link to the Presidency and all government functions.

This move aims to bring governance closer to the people, enabling them to access services, raise concerns, and find solutions.

In agriculture, CPP’s “Agro Sure” program will revolutionize traditional peasant farming into organized industrial-scale agriculture.

The government will purchase all farm produce, guaranteeing wealth and food security.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa addressing constituents and party supporters during the campaign launch of the Okere constituency in the Eastern Region emphasized that Ghana is on the brink of collapse if the current political status quo persists.

She urged Ghanaians to vote for change, securing the future for the youth and unborn generations.

The CPP parliamentary candidate for the Okere constituency, Joseph Kwadwo Afari-Yeboah, also encouraged constituents to vote for the CPP, promising to flood parliament with CPP members to enact laws benefiting the people.

He urged constituents to vote for the CPP, dispelling the notion that their vote would be wasted.

“It’s time to break away from the traditional parties and give CPP a chance to bring about real transformation,” he stated.

Mr Afari-Yeboah highlighted that the current happenings in parliament demonstrate the urgency for change. “Both NPP and NDC have had their chances, and it’s now time for CPP to take the reins and steer Ghana towards progress,” he added.

He pointed out that even within Okere, most of the development was initiated by a CPP Member of Parliament, showcasing the party’s capability to drive growth.

Mr Afari-Yeboah reaffirmed the party’s commitment to rebuilding Ghana, rescuing it from the current state of stagnation, and unlocking a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

