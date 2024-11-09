Akuapem South Youth Benefit From NPP Comprehensive Job Creation Plan

Eric Yeboah Apeadu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem South, has unveiled an ambitious job creation plan aimed at transforming the lives of young people and families in the constituency.

The plan, which focuses on skills development, digital skills, agriculture, tourism, sports development, entrepreneurship, and construction, seeks to create 3,500 jobs in the next four years.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to address unemployment, with a nationwide target of 2.6 million jobs, comprising 1.4 million in the private sector and 1.2 million in the public sector.

Mr Apeadu’s plan builds on the existing achievements of the government, which has already created over 2.3 million jobs nationwide and 2,300 jobs in Akuapem South.

The constituency will benefit from community workshops, digital skills training, and agricultural initiatives, among others.

Key initiatives include setting up community workshops for skills development in areas like carpentry, tailoring, and welding, as well as providing training sessions for coding, robotics, AI, photography, and digital marketing.

In agriculture, Apeadu plans to encourage commercial farming through sponsorship and technical advice, while tourism and hospitality will receive a boost through vocational training in tour guiding, hotel management, and driving.

Sports development will also receive attention, with investments in sports facilities, financial support for local sports clubs, and talent identification programs.

To support entrepreneurs, Apeadu will provide financial support, grants, and training on record-keeping, financial management, and interpersonal relations skills.

The NPP parliamentary candidate has already demonstrated his commitment to job creation by presenting over 100 items to seamstresses, carpenters, masons, cosmetologists, and others through the Ghana Enterprises Agency’s Business in a Box (BizBox) initiative.

He said this when unveiling a Job Creation Comprehensive plan that aims to make a significant impact on the lives of young people and families in Akuapem South, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the constituency’s development.

