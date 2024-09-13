The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has revealed that a government led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would make illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey,” less appealing to the youth.

Speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, Mustapha outlined Bawumia’s vision to tackle illegal mining by creating alternative job opportunities and streamlining processes within the formal mining sector.

Galamsey, a term used to describe the illegal mining of gold and other minerals, has been a major concern in Ghana for several years.

The practice has led to environmental degradation, water pollution, and the loss of lives.

Despite efforts by the government to curb the menace, galamsey remains a significant challenge.

Dr Bawumia’s plan to tackle galamsey is centered around creating alternative job opportunities for the youth.

According to Mustapha, a Bawumia-led administration will train one million youth in digital skills such as coding, software development, and web development.

This, Mustapha believes, will provide the youth with viable alternatives to illegal mining.

In addition to creating alternative job opportunities, Dr Bawumia’s plan also involves streamlining processes within the formal mining sector.

Mustapha stated that a new bank will be set up for the mining sector, which will help Ghanaians acquire their own machines.

A new registration regime, which will require only a Ghana Card, will also be introduced to reduce the galamsey menace.

Galamsey has been a major concern in Ghana for several years.

–BY Daniel Bampoe