NPP Grabs Fomena Seat Back

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a significant step towards reclaiming the Fomena seat in the Ashanti Region, with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) endorsing Andrew Amoako Asiamah as their 2024 parliamentary candidate.

The announcement was made by the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, on Thursday, during a meeting with the Constituency’s leadership.

Chairman Wontumi expressed the party’s gratitude to Asiamah for his support and dedication, which he said had saved the party’s image in Parliament.

Asiamah, who is currently serving as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the independent member of parliament for Fomena, has been a key figure in the party’s efforts to regain the seat.

His decision to run on the NPP ticket has been seen as a major boost to the party’s chances of winning the seat.

The Fomena seat has been a key battleground for the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent years.

In the 2020 elections, the seat was won by Asiamah, who ran as an independent candidate after disagreement with the NPP.

Asiamah’s decision to run as an independent candidate was seen as a major blow to the NPP, which had been confident of winning the seat.

However, his victory was a testament to his popularity in the constituency and his ability to connect with the voters.

Despite his independent status, Asiamah has been a key ally of the NPP in Parliament, and his decision to run on the party’s ticket has been seen as a major coup for the party.

Chairman Wontumi’s announcement was met with excitement by the party’s supporters in the constituency, who see Asiamah’s candidacy as a key factor in the party’s chances of winning the seat.

Asiamah, in response to the announcement, stated that he had missed every aspect of the party and was eager to lead the party to a historic landslide electoral win for both himself and Dr. Bawumia.

The NPP’s decision to endorse Asiamah has been seen as a strategic move to regain the Fomena seat and strengthen the party’s hold on the Ashanti Region.

With Asiamah on the ticket, the party is confident of winning the seat and increasing its majority in Parliament.

The move is also seen as a testament to the party’s ability to forgive and forget, as Asiamah was previously disqualified by the party.

However, his popularity and dedication to the party have made him a valuable asset, and the party is eager to capitalize on his strengths to win the seat.

The battle for the Fomena seat is expected to be intense, with the NDC also fielding a strong candidate.

However, with Asiamah on the ticket, the NPP is confident of emerging victorious and regaining the seat.

BY Daniel Bampoe