3 Female Presidential Candidates Submit Nomination Forms

In a historic move, three female presidential candidates have successfully submitted their nomination forms for the upcoming December 7th elections.

Madam Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Janet Nabla, flagbearer of the People’s National Party (PNP), and Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, all presented their files to the Electoral Commission (EC) office on Thursday.

The three women, known for their bold and outspoken political stances, are vying for the top seat in the country and are determined to offer an alternative to the major political parties.

Their submission of nomination files signifies their readiness to compete in the elections and their determination to drive meaningful change in the country.

Akua Donkor reiterated her dedication to championing the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians during the submission of her files.

She presented her files to Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, and expressed her commitment to fighting for the rights of the marginalized and oppressed.

Janet Nabla, on the other hand, commended the EC for cutting down the cost for women to contest the elections but urged it to digitalize the filing process to eradicate the stress candidates go through.

She emphasized the need for a more efficient and streamlined process that would encourage more women to participate in the electoral process.

Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, who is running on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), said that her party was back with policies to eradicate poverty and give Ghanaians hope.

She emphasized the need for a new direction in the country and expressed her commitment to providing a better future for all Ghanaians.

The upcoming December 7th elections in Ghana are expected to be highly competitive, with several political parties and independent candidates vying for the top seat.

The elections will be a test of the country’s democratic credentials and will determine the direction of the country for the next four years.

The three female presidential candidates who submitted their nomination forms on Thursday are part of a growing trend of women participating in the electoral process in Ghana.

Their participation is seen as a positive development and a step towards increasing women’s representation in politics.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set a deadline of September 15th for the submission of nomination forms, and several other candidates are expected to submit their files in the coming days.

The EC will then review the files and announce the qualified candidates who will participate in the elections.

The elections are expected to be closely contested, with the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expected to be the main contenders.

However, the participation of several other political parties and independent candidates is expected to add to the excitement and unpredictability of the elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe