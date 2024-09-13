Napo Pays Homage To Tijaniyya Muslim Council Leader In Prang

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has received a major boost in his bid to become the next Vice President of Ghana, as he was prayed for and blessed by the Head and President of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, His Spiritual Holiness Sheikh Alhaji Abdulai Maikano Jalloo (Khalifatul-Akbar).

The visit, which took place in Prang, was part of the NPP’s efforts to reach out to various religious groups and leaders in the country, as the party seeks to promote religious harmony and inclusiveness.

During the visit, Dr. Bawumia’s running mate, highlighted the historical role Muslims played in the formation of the UP tradition, which is the precursor to the modern-day NPP.

He noted that the current leadership of the party, led by Dr. Bawumia, exemplifies the party’s commitment to religious harmony and inclusiveness.

The Tijaniyya Muslim Council leader, Sheikh Alhaji Abdulai Maikano Jalloo, prayed for Dr. Bawumia and his running mate, seeking God’s guidance and protection as they seek to serve the country.

The Council leader also made prophetic declarations for the pair, expressing his confidence in their ability to lead the country to prosperity.

The NPP has a long history of promoting religious harmony and inclusiveness, dating back to the days of the UP tradition.

The party’s founders, including Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia and Dr. Joseph Boakye Danquah, were known for their commitment to religious tolerance and their ability to work with people of different faiths.

Dr. Bawumia, who is a Muslim, has been at the forefront of promoting religious harmony in the country.

He has worked closely with Christian leaders and has been a strong advocate for interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

The visit to the Tijaniyya Muslim Council leader is seen as a significant move by the NPP to reach out to the Muslim community in Ghana.

The party is seeking to promote its message of inclusiveness and religious harmony, and to assure Muslims that they have a place in the party.

The NPP’s efforts to promote religious harmony are seen as a positive development in the country, where religion has often been a source of tension and conflict.

By reaching out to different religious groups and leaders, the party is seeking to promote a message of unity and inclusiveness, and to assure all Ghanaians that they have a place in the party.

The visit to the Tijaniyya Muslim Council leader is also seen as a significant boost to Dr. Bawumia’s presidential ambitions.

The prayers and blessings of the Council leader are seen as a major endorsement of Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy, and are expected to help him win the support of Muslim voters in the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe