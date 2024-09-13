IEA Announces Dates For 2024 Presidential Debates

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has announced the dates for its 2024 presidential debates, amidst a boycott threat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The IEA, a leading think tank in Ghana, has scheduled two presidential debates, one vice presidential debate, and five evening encounters ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to a statement released by the IEA, the first presidential debate will take place on October 22, while the second debate will be held on November 19.

The vice presidential debate is scheduled for November 5.

The five evening encounters, which are expected to provide a platform for the presidential candidates to engage with the electorate, will take place on September 18, September 25, October 2, October 9, and October 15.

However, the NDC has already stated that its flagbearer will not participate in the debates, citing concerns about the credibility of the organizers.

The party’s decision has been seen as a blow to the IEA’s efforts to promote issue-based campaigning and to provide a platform for the presidential candidates to engage with the electorate.

The IEA has been organizing presidential debates in Ghana since 2000, with the aim of promoting issue-based campaigning and providing a platform for presidential candidates to engage with the electorate.

The debates have been widely acclaimed for their role in promoting transparency and accountability in Ghana’s electoral process.

However, the NDC’s decision to boycott the debates has raised concerns about the party’s commitment to issue-based campaigning.

The party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has been accused of avoiding debates in the past, and his decision to boycott the IEA debates has been seen as a continuation of this trend.

The IEA has expressed disappointment at the NDC’s decision, stating that the debates are an important part of the electoral process and provide a platform for the presidential candidates to engage with the electorate.

The think tank has also stated that it will continue to organize the debates despite the NDC’s boycott and has called on the other presidential candidates to participate.

The debates provide a platform for the presidential candidates to engage with the electorate and outline their policies and vision for the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe