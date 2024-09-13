Ghana’s Aluminium Industry Takes Shape With Nyinahin Bauxite Deposit Devt

Ghana is making significant strides towards realizing its vision of building an integrated aluminum industry, with the selection of strategic partners, Rocksure International and Mytilineos Energy & Metals, for the construction of two alumina refineries and the development of two mines at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso in the Ashanti Region.

The project, which is expected to be a game-changer for Ghana’s economy, has already completed its first phase, which involved prospecting and mineral resource estimation (MRE).

The results of the MRE have confirmed that Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region has an estimated 700 million metric tonnes (MMT) of bauxite deposits, out of a total of 900MMT in Ghana.

Ghana’s aluminum industry has been in the making for several years, with the government announcing plans to develop the industry in 2018.

The industry is expected to create thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars in revenue, and make Ghana a major player in the global aluminum market.

The Nyinahin bauxite deposit, which is located in the Ashanti Region, is one of the largest in Ghana.

The deposit has been known to exist for several decades, but it wasn’t until recently that the government decided to develop it.

In 2020, the government announced that it had selected Rocksure International and Mytilineos Energy & Metals as strategic partners to develop the Nyinahin bauxite deposit.

The two companies were chosen for their expertise and experience in the mining and aluminum industries.

The project involves the construction of two alumina refineries, which will process the bauxite into alumina, a key ingredient in the production of aluminum.

The project also involves the development of two mines, which will extract the bauxite from the ground.

The first phase of the project, which has been completed, involved prospecting and mineral resource estimation (MRE).

The MRE was conducted to determine the extent of the bauxite deposit and to estimate the amount of bauxite that can be extracted.

The remaining 200 are located in Awaso and Kyebi.

The development of the Nyinahin bauxite deposit is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana’s economy.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly, and generate billions of dollars in revenue.

The project is also expected to make Ghana a major player in the global aluminum market.

Ghana’s aluminum industry is expected to produce high-quality aluminum products, which will be sold both locally and internationally.

-BY Daniel Bampoe