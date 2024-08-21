Bawumia’s Pledges To Transform Ghana’s Farming

In a move that could potentially change the face of Ghana’s agricultural landscape, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled an ambitious plan to make agriculture his top priority if elected president in 2024.

During a recent campaign stop at Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr Bawumia outlined his vision for a modernized agricultural sector, one that leverages cutting-edge technology and international expertise to boost productivity and competitiveness.

At the heart of his strategy is the establishment of District Agricultural Mechanisation Centres, which will provide farmers with access to affordable equipment and training, enabling them to increase yields and improve efficiency.

But Bawumia’s plan goes beyond just providing tools and training.

He aims to fundamentally transform the sector by addressing long-standing challenges such as land ownership, water scarcity, and market access.

“We need to bring agriculture into the 21st century,” Bawumia declared, addressing a gathering of farmers and stakeholders.

He added, “We need to adopt the best practices and technologies from around the world to make our farmers competitive.”

Chieftaincy Act

Dr Bawumia further proposes the Chieftaincy Act Amendment to empower chiefs in governance, by explaining that the current Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) renders chiefs powerless, unable to even summon individuals to appear before them.

He acknowledged that governments have not adequately involved chiefs in governance, saying, “I want to change that. We need to amend section 63(d) of the Chieftaincy Act to empower chiefs to help the government govern this country.”

Bawumia further proposed that the amendment should not only empower chiefs legally but also financially resource them to enable them to offer the necessary assistance.

He noted that the current allowance of GH¢1,000 for paramount chiefs is inadequate and suggested increasing it to a living allowance, which should also be extended to divisional chiefs and queen mothers.

Digitalization Agenda

The flagbearer of NPP further outlined his plan to harness the power of digitalization to transform Ghana’s economy and create opportunities for its youth.

Dr Bawumia emphasized his next government’s commitment to expanding digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.

He announced plans to train one million youth in digital skills, creating a workforce that can revolutionize key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and finance.

This initiative, he said, will enable Ghanaian youth to conduct business and collaborate remotely, both locally and globally, enhancing connectivity and economic growth.

Bawumia also highlighted the measures the Akufo-Addo government has taken to bridge the digital gap, including the issuance of the Ghana Card, the National Digital Property address system, and the distribution of free Computer Tablets to Senior High School students.

He expressed confidence in the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian youth, saying that with the right mindset and opportunities, they can compete globally and drive economic growth.

The Vice President emphasized that the foundation has been laid for the past seven years to leverage digitalization to create and sustain jobs and opportunities.

However, he believes that the Ghanaian youth have shown their ingenuity in the digital space and are ready to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

-BY Daniel Bampoe