Nankese Community Gets Health Center

In a groundbreaking event, the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Parliamentary candidate for Suhum, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, has successfully lobbied for the construction of an ultramodern health facility in Nankese, a community that has long been deprived of access to quality healthcare.

The project, commissioned by Mr. Bekoe is a significant milestone in the constituency’s quest for improved healthcare services.

The community’s elders at the ceremony expressed their profound gratitude to Mr. Bekoe, emphasizing that his tireless efforts made the project a reality.

For years, the people of Nankese have struggled to access quality medical care, with numerous attempts to secure a health facility proving unsuccessful.

However, Mr Bekoe’s intervention has changed the narrative, bringing hope and relief to the community.

The ultramodern health facility, courtesy of Ghana Gas, is a testament to Mr Bekoe’s commitment to improving the lives of the people in the constituency.

His dedication to the well-being of his constituents has earned him praise and recognition, solidifying his position as a leader who truly cares.

-BY Daniel Bampoe