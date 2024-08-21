Akyem Aduasa Chief Pledges 99% Votes For Bawumia

In a show of unwavering support, Osabarima Nana Abrokwa Gyanpem IV, the chief of Akyem Aduasa, has pledged to mobilize 99.9% of the votes in the December 7 general elections for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The promise was made during a grand gathering in the Akyem Swedru constituency in the Eastern Region, where Dr Bawumia was warmly received on Tuesday, August 20.

Dr. Bawumia’s outstanding performance as Vice President has resonated deeply with the people of Akyem Swedru, who are eager to see him lead the country.

His commitment to reviewing Article 66 of the 1992 constitution, which aims to empower chiefs to handle domestic issues and pass judgments, has been particularly well-received.

This visionary move has the potential to revolutionize traditional governance and promote grassroots development.

Osabarima Gyanpem, when speaking during Dr Bawumia’s visit, proudly declared Akyem Swedru as the “mini-world bank” of the NPP, highlighting the constituency’s significant contribution to the party’s success.

This assertion underscores the region’s strategic importance and its potential to swing the election in favour of Dr Bawumia.

The chief also expressed gratitude to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, for spearheading numerous development initiatives during the NPP administration.

These projects have had a tangible impact on the lives of the people, further solidifying the party’s reputation as a champion of progress.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign is built on a foundation of inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment.

His vision for Ghana includes strengthening traditional governance through constitutional reform, promoting grassroots development and community engagement, foresting economic growth and job creation and enhancing access to quality education and healthcare.

BY Daniel Bampoe