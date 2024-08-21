John Kumah’s Wife Seeks Justice After Robbers’ Raid

In a shocking turn of events, Lillian Kumah, the widow of John Kumah, a departed Deputy Minister of Finance, has fallen victim to a brazen burglary at her residence in Achimota-Mile 7, Accra.

The incident, which occurred on December 29, 2023, has left the community reeling and raised concerns about the safety and security of residents in the area.

Lillian Kumah, a respected member of the community, has been living at her current residence for several years.

Her late husband, John Kumah, served as a Deputy Minister of Finance under the current administration and was a well-known figure in Ghanaian politics.

After his passing, Lillian has continued to reside in the family home, surrounded by fond memories and personal belongings accumulated over the years.

The Burglary

On a fateful day, an unknown individual gained access to Lillian’s residence, making off with a haul of valuable items, including $50,000, GHC50,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max mobile phone valued at GH¢15,000, an Apple iPad worth GH¢15,000, a Samsung Z fold phone valued at GHC12,000, a Microsoft laptop costing GH¢7,000, a black school bag valued at GHC400 and an Apple watch.

The thief also made off with other personal belongings, leaving Lillian shaken and distraught.

Investigation

The police were promptly notified, and an investigation was launched.

After reviewing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, the police identified two suspects, Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu, who were subsequently arrested and charged with conspiracy and dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Suspects

Adams Sanogo, a trader, and Rabiu Falilu, a Senior High School (SHS) leaver, have been granted bail of GH₵200,000 each, with various conditions.

However, the police are still searching for a third accomplice, Kwame Dunga, who is believed to be on the run.

Community Reaction

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing concern about the safety and security of residents, particularly the vulnerable, such as widows and elderly individuals.

Due to that, calls are being made for increased security measures, including improved policing and surveillance, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

-BY Daniel Bampoe