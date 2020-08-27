Bayern Get Low-Key Welcome

The Bayern full squad assembled on the runway for a socially-distanced photo alongside the trophy

Bayern Munich’s Champions League-winning heroes have returned home after their 1-0 victory in a tense final against Paris Saint-Germain, but understandably, they did not arrive to the rapturous reception they deserved.

The German giants won their sixth European Cup in Lisbon to add to the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal triumphs they had already sealed this season, claiming the treble for the second time in their history.

Bayern, the competition’s top scorers with 43 goals, also became the first team ever to become champions of Europe, having won every single one of their matches en route to lifting the trophy.

But due to the ongoing social distancing measures in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic—something Bayern themselves incorporated into their own activities at an early stage—the celebrations were rather low-key.

It’s nice to know that even superstar footballers like to press their phones against the window to film the plane landing.

Alphonso Davies, the first Canadian to ever with the Champions League and possibly the only Bayern player to be followed by Drake, was able to get his hands on the silverware before boarding the bus with Manuel Neuer.