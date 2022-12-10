Be Transparent In Your Dealings’ – Nana To NLA

President Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) to do its activities and operations in an open manner devoid of any shady deals.

“As an institution tasked with revenue generation, I will implore you to ensure that you exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of your draws to uphold the confidence that the public continues to have in you”, he said.

He believes it is the best way to keep its credibility in the gaming industry, whilst insisting that “the onus to achieve this does not only lie in your ability to generate revenue for government and give back to society, but more importantly, in ensuring that the Ghanaians who play your lottery games receive a true reflection of the daily results published.”

This was when he spoke as the special guest of honour at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the NLA in Accra Friday evening.

*Charge*

As a revenue generating institution, the President said the NLA has a responsibility to exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of its draws if the organisation is to continue to enjoy the confidence the Ghanaian people have in them.

He took the opportunity to commend the NLA for “its sustained efforts at maintaining this national endevour especially for the sense of commitment to fulfilling the obligation embedded in the National Lotto Act to take care of the needy, the aged, orphans and the destitute.”

“Giving back to society through your good causes foundation compliments the efforts of government in the development of our country and it is worthy of emulation by others” the President emphasised.

According to the President, the NLA’s ability to ensure responsible and transparent gaming is the surest way for their promise of ‘enriching lives through games’.

“I urge you also to implement stringent policies on responsible gaming, chiefly, to prevent minus and under-age persons from patronizing your games and to help sanitize the lottery and betting space.”

That, he said was because “the Ghanaian people are expectant of reforms that will help you live up to your vision of becoming the organisation of choice and blueprint for lottery in Africa.”

President Akufo-Addo also urged the NLA to follow strictly, the high standards of the World Lottery Association (WLA) on CSR and supporting good causes.

*Pledge*

On his part, Director General of the NLA Sammy Awuku indicated that with the support of the board of directors, management and staff of the NLA, they will strive to achieve more successes beyond all that has been done the last two years.

Awuku commended the staff of NLA for their discipline and punctuality to work and gave his word he will continue to lead the NLA to the best of his ability to ensure that together, they achieve the stated objectives of the NLA.

“We are excited about this new phase and of what the future holds as we forge ahead in our journey. We believe there will be bigger hurdles to cross and while we acknowledge the work that lies ahead, we remain resolute with a renewed commitment to do much better for out cherished patrons” Sammy Awuku stated.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent