Be Vigilant On December 7 – Catholic Bishops Tell Registered Voters

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has urged registered Ghanaian voters to be on the alert come December 7, 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

GCBC made the call in a communique from its just-ended annual plenary assembly held at Adutor in the Keta-Akatsi Diocese in the Volta Region.

The Communique was signed by President of GCBC and Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Philip Naameh.

It said “participation in the political life, in the light of fundamental moral principles, is an essential duty of every Christian and of all people of good will.”

“We therefore encourage all registered voters to be vigilant as they exercise their franchise”.

It warned that “to decide not to vote is to neglect your duty and run the risk of leaving others to decide your future for you.”

Election Integrity

According to the Communique, “the integrity and success of the forthcoming elections depend primarily on the Electoral Commission.”

It said “we commend the Electoral Commission for all the measures it has put in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections.”

The GCBC in the communique called on Ghanaians to repose trust and confidence in the work of the EC throughout the period of elections and thereafter.

Below is the communique:

By Melvin Tarlue