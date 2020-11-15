Catholic Bishops Worried Over Volta Rebels Attacks

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has expressed grave concerns about recent secessionist attacks in the Volta Region.

GCBC in a communique from its just-ended annual plenary assembly held at Adutor in the Keta-Akatsi Diocese in the Volta Region, appealed to the perpetrators of the violent attacks in parts of the Volta Region to stop their activities and allow peace to prevail.

The Communique was signed by President of GCBC and Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Philip Naameh.

It urged “let us work towards a united and stable Ghana.”

The Catholic Bishops Conference further called on everyone, especially politicians, “who go out of their way to refer to some Ghanaians as ‘foreigners’ to desist from those unguarded comments.”

It urged that “all divisive comments must cease if we intend to make any progress in our attempt to resolve the current threat being posed by the “secessionists”.

Again, the Conference urged “the Government to do all within its means to find a lasting solution to this emerging problem.”

“We also hope that all state institutions involved in investigations will accelerate the pace so as to bring to book anybody found guilty after a fair trial.”

Communique attached below.

By Melvin Tarlue