Catholic Bishops Pray For Rawlings Family, Ghana

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has prayed for strength for the nation and the family of the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings died from Coronavirus on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

And in a Communique, the GCBC said it received the news of his demise “with shock.”

In the Communique signed by its President, and Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, GCBC says “we pray for strength and consolation for the wife, children, family and the nation as a whole for the peaceful repose of his (Rawlings) soul.”

By Melvin Tarlue