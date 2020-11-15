Only Ghanaians Can Decide Who Leads Them – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that the power to determine who the president of Ghana is rest with Ghanaians.

According to the EC, it does not have the power to determine a President for Ghana.

The EC made this known in a post on its official Facebook handle.

It wrote: “It is not in our control to determine the outcome of the Elections.”

The Commission added that “Only the citizens and citizens alone can determine who should lead them – not the Electoral Commission.”

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has encouraged Ghanaian electorate to ”Vote early, act responsibly, your vote is your power.”

By Melvin Tarlue