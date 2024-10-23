Beach Soccer Boss Optimistic… Despite AFCON Fiasco

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Ghana Beach Soccer Association boss, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, in an exclusive interview with Ben Osei Bonsu on Guide Sports Xtra, has reaffirmed his confidence in the future of beach soccer in Ghana.

“We will get there; it’s only a matter of time before we receive the necessary attention and support,” Ankrah emphasised, when queried about Ghana’s prospects in future competitions.

Ankrah acknowledged the Black Sharks’ subpar performance due to inadequate resources. “Beyond effort, we need tangible support to transcend mere participation and achieve international success,” he pointed out.

The Black Sharks faced significant challenges in the Beach Soccer AFCON in Egypt, suffering consecutive losses to Egypt and Morocco. However, they secured a decisive 10-3 victory over Tanzania, finishing third in Group A.

Ghana will face the third-placed team from Group B to determine the 5th and 6th positions in the final standings.

Courtesy: Ben Osei Bonsu (BoB)