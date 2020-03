The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered the closure of beaches across Ghana in a bid to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

GTA issued the directive in a statement issued on Monday, March 23, 2020.

It warned with the support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service, it will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to ensure compliance with the closure order.

Ghana is desperately working to contain the coronavirus disease.

BY Melvin Tarlue